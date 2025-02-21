Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 171,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 129,418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

