Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 302,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 454,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
