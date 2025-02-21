Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,709,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 660,937 shares.The stock last traded at $25.34 and had previously closed at $25.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHG. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

