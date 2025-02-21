Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,624,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after buying an additional 430,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after buying an additional 303,428 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

