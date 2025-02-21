Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $156.69, but opened at $149.25. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $164.70, with a volume of 78,905 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.