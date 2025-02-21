Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to “Buy” Rating

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.66 million, a P/E ratio of -108.88 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.