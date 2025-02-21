Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 7,255 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,625.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,794.37. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. OmniAb, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.55.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OABI. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OmniAb

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.