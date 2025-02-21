Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $121.89. 55,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,616. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

