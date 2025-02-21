Lane & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 165.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 372,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.75 million, a PE ratio of 87.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $160,055.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,157.16. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

