Lane & Associates LLC Buys 1,237 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,209,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

