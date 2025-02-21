Lane & Associates LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 63,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.21 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

