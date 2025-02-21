Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,969,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

