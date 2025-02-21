Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after buying an additional 4,348,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.33. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

