Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 86,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,837,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,889,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

