Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after buying an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after buying an additional 1,899,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 8,085,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,814,000 after buying an additional 492,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJH opened at $63.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

