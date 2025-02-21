Lane & Associates LLC Sells 16,184 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,184 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,699,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,525,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after buying an additional 534,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,899,000 after buying an additional 444,755 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 408,378 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $38.83.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

