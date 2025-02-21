Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $537.23 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.48 and its 200 day moving average is $500.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

