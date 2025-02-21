Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Pravin Desale Sells 2,890 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pravin Desale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84.

Shares of LSCC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

