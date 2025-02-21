LCNB Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

LCNB Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LCNB opened at $14.81 on Friday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. LCNB had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCNB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

