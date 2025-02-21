Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 5,690 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,364.79. This represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.9 %

DINO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

