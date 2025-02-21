Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Decreases Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Price Performance
BROS stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
