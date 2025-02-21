Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Decreases Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.