Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Prescient Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

