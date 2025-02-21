Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

DOC stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.58%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

