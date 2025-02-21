Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 4,368 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,377,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPLG opened at $71.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

