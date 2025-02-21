Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 7,925 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.