Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes $557,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $145.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

