Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BWG opened at $8.47 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.