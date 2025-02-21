Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BWG opened at $8.47 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

