Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 19.49%.
Lenovo Group Stock Down 3.4 %
LNVGY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 60,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.
About Lenovo Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lenovo Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.