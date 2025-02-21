Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 3.4 %

LNVGY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 60,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

