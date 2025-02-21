Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 80830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 12.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

