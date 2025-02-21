Leslie Trigg Sells 14,611 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $13,149.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,969 shares in the company, valued at $792,872.10. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Leslie Trigg sold 65,236 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $52,188.80.
- On Monday, January 13th, Leslie Trigg sold 33,227 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $26,913.87.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Leslie Trigg sold 10,227 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $13,192.83.
Shares of OM opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 46.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 79.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 924.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,111,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,334 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $174,000.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
