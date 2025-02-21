Leslie Trigg Sells 14,611 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $13,149.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,969 shares in the company, valued at $792,872.10. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Leslie Trigg sold 65,236 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $52,188.80.

On Monday, January 13th, Leslie Trigg sold 33,227 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $26,913.87.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Leslie Trigg sold 10,227 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $13,192.83.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 175.64%. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 46.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 79.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 924.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,111,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,334 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

