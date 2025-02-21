Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 283443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after buying an additional 807,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,852,000 after purchasing an additional 796,034 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $15,636,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 7,017.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 690,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,827 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

