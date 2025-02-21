LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $193.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

LICT Stock Performance

LICT stock traded down $400.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14,500.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 95. LICT has a 1-year low of $13,005.00 and a 1-year high of $18,100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14,239.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13,996.74.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

