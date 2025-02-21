Lift Dollar (USDL) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Lift Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lift Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Lift Dollar has a market cap of $68.79 million and $6.41 million worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lift Dollar alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,462.57 or 0.99792553 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,842.26 or 0.99163863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lift Dollar

Lift Dollar’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 68,739,534 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official message board is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. The official website for Lift Dollar is liftdollar.com.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 68,739,533.92692173. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 1.00031011 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,401,021.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lift Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lift Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lift Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lift Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.