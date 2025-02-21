Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$78,022.35 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.53, for a total transaction of C$78,022.35.

LSPD opened at C$19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.31.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

