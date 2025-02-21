Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after buying an additional 2,472,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,914 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 929,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,703,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 627,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.