Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Cut to C$210.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on L. Scotiabank cut shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$206.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$205.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$199.38.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on L

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:L traded down C$0.73 on Friday, hitting C$174.02. 206,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$184.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$179.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$138.13 and a 52 week high of C$196.49. The company has a market cap of C$52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, Director Christie James Beckett Clark sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.69, for a total transaction of C$399,297.45. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.