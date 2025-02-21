Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY) Issues Earnings Results

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Logility Supply Chain Solutions had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGTY remained flat at $14.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 250,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.89 million, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.77. Logility Supply Chain Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LGTY shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Logility Supply Chain Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley cut Logility Supply Chain Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Logility Supply Chain Solutions

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains. Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc, formerly known as American Software Inc, is based in ATLANTA.

