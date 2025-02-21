Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $912,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,343,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,700,000 after buying an additional 36,054 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $246.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.