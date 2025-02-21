Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. 248,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,106. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.26.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.