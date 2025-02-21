Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. 248,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,106. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

