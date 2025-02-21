M Financial Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 19.3% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

