MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $25.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,158. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 5.76. MARA has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

