Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of MRVI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $997.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

In other news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at $843,118.54. The trade was a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,924 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 130.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 514,332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 349.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 143,184 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,612,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

