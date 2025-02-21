Mark A. Nason Sells 12,046 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $795,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,604. This represents a 31.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.4 %

SKX opened at $65.70 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 25,289 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,340.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

