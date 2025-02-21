Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance
Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.41. 949,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on VAC
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.