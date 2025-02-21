Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.53 and traded as low as $149.94. Marubeni shares last traded at $150.86, with a volume of 11,049 shares traded.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $155.53.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

