Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,863 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

