Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Netflix by 7.4% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 40.7% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $938.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

