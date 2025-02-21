Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after purchasing an additional 265,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.