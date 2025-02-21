Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 228,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

