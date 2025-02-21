Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,264 shares during the quarter. Maximus accounts for 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Maximus worth $93,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Maximus by 48.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.